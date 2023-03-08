Holi 2023 is officially over now and the country indulged in the festival of colours like never before. With Covid-19 pandemic and the nightmares of lockdown well past behind us, this year’s Holi gave an opportunity to everyone to come together and rejoice with their family and friends. And as we scroll through our social media feeds filled with faces smeared in all sorts of quirky colors, our skincare has taken a backseat. But don’t worry! The Kaanta Laga girl and popular social media sensation Shefali Jariwala has got you covered.

In an exclusive interview with News18, Shefali shared some important tips about skin care routine post Holi celebration. Since people tend to use all kinds of colours during Holi, our skin is always at risk of getting exposed to harmful chemicals or ingredients. When asked about her routine, Shefali revealed, “One thing that I really take care of is that I only use herbal colours. They are very safe for the skin, eyes and hair. Having said that, you don’t know while stepping out that others would use the same brand of colours. From a very young age, coconut oil has been a savior. I lather my skin with a lot of coconut oil. I apply coconut oil on my hair. If the coconut oil is on the body, the color doesn’t actually stay. It comes off very easily when you take a shower."

The kind of skin also varies from individual to individual. Some might have oily skin, others possess dry skin. Answering a question about whether people with certain skin types need to take extra precautions, Shefali explained,

“I believe if you have a certain kind of skin for example sensitive skin or acne-prone skin, you do have to follow a different kind of skin care routine that your doctor might have suggested to you. For me, I am very lucky and my skin routine is very simple. I really don’t understand how people do 15 steps-20 steps skin care routine. I don’t have the time, energy, effort and inclination to do it. For me, it’s just washing my face with a gentle face wash and then applying a lot of moisturizer. After that sunscreen. It is something that I can never do without it. No matter if I am home or stepping outside, I never do it without my sunscreen."

She further added, “My other main focus is that I never go to sleep with my makeup on.

However tired you are or however late it gets at night, I make it a point to absolutely cleanse my face and remove every bit of makeup before I hit the bed."

Speaking about choosing the right kind of moisturizer and other skincare products for yourself, Shefali shared, “There are lots of products available in the market. It’s really what suits you and what doesn’t suit you and what your taste and liking is. There are some people who like certain fragrances in the product and others like more foaming when it comes to washing the face. And some people like to use facial wipes before they wash the face. So it’s very individual and unique to what you like and what works for your skin."

Shefali continued, “For me, any gentle face wash that works really, really well on my skin. I am not a brand-conscious person. As long as the product is doing its job well and it’s beneficial for my skin, I am fine with it."

Shefali Jariwala answered if people should use home-made organic face-masks or ones from the market for their post-Holi skin care routine. She stated, “Home made mixtures and concoctions have lots of benefits. Any tender, love and care that you give to your skin, your skin is bound to glow. While I am not big on making home-made masks and stuff, I know if I have a tan or If I burnt my skin, I will use pure aloe vera to treat my skin. I’ll use lots of Multani Mitti, Chandan masks that I make at home. If my eyes are tired, I will put pure milk. Initially it feels very, very cold but then I apply the cotton and apply it as a ice mask. So very simple things, simple ingredients will work wonders. You don’t have to go for anything else."

Quipping her views on whether one should use warm water or cold water to wash off colors from the skin post Holi, Shefali emphasized, “I have no idea. The person I am honestly, I do not shower with cold water. I do need mildly warm water to bathe and I don’t really see any harm that it does."

Shefali Jariwala concludes by imparting her pro-tip on tackling sunburns that one might get attending outdoors Holi parties even after the sunscreen was applied. She said, “Aloe Vera works like wonders to heal burnt skin and soothe burnt skin. They should try to use pure Aloe Vera paste. I think that is really helpful since it comforts the skin."

