Holi is often described as “the festival of colours" and is a holiday that usually brings joy and fun to all involved. However, for some people, the Holi celebration can be difficult due to potential triggers associated with it. This can include bright lights, loud noises, and sudden physical contact with strangers, which could cause acute anxiety or distress. Even the coloured powder can potentially harm those with respiratory issues or allergies. Smoke from the setting off of colourful powder and firecrackers can lead to anxieties and trigger previous traumatic situations. Additionally, individuals with restricted mobility might feel overwhelmed by the physical demands of participating in the festivities.

Part of how to cope with potential triggers during Holi is preparation. Make sure you are aware of the environment, the activities that will occur, and any sensory inputs or activities that could cause a reaction.

Holi is a festival meant to be joyful and celebratory, but it can also trigger some mental health issues. Dr Chandni Tugnait, a Psychotherapist, Life & Business Coach, & Founder-Director of Gateway of Healing, shares some potential mental health triggers that may arise during Holi and ways to cope with them:

1. Social Anxiety: During Holi, people come together to celebrate, which can trigger social anxiety in some individuals. If you experience social anxiety, taking breaks when needed and communicating your needs with your friends and family is essential.

2. Trauma Triggers: For individuals who have experienced trauma or violence, the loud music, crowds, and sudden bursts of colour during Holi may trigger traumatic memories or feelings of anxiety. If you experience trauma triggers, it’s important to prioritize self-care and take breaks when needed.

3. Stress and Overstimulation: Holi can be an overwhelming experience for some individuals, with its bright colours, loud music, and crowds. If you experience stress, anxiety or overstimulation, take breaks now and then and find a quiet space to relax, away from the noise.

4. Substance Abuse: Holi celebrations may involve the use of alcohol and drugs, which can be a trigger for individuals struggling with substance abuse. If you struggle with substance abuse, it’s important to avoid situations where drugs and alcohol are present and seek support from friends and family.

5. Depression and Loneliness: Holi is a festival that emphasizes community and togetherness, which can be a trigger for individuals struggling with depression and loneliness. If you experience depression or loneliness, seeking support from friends and family or a professional is vital, along with practising self-care activities that bring you joy.

Remember to prioritize your mental health and well-being during Holi celebrations. By being mindful of potential triggers and taking steps to cope with them, you can enjoy the festival in a safe and comfortable way. If you need additional support, don’t hesitate to reach out to mental health professionals or support groups.

