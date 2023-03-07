You can play with colours as much as you want on Holi but no Holi celebration is complete without exchanging sweets among yourselves. And when it comes to sweets, one cannot miss Gulab Jamun. Every holiday and special occasion in India features this traditional dessert as the main attraction. This sweet dish adds character to any gathering and is quite tasty. This Holi, you can add sweetness to your celebrations by preparing Gulab Jamun at home, instead of paying a visit to the local sweet shop. You will be the perfect host to your Holi party at home as your guests will not be able to have enough of your homemade Gulab Jamuns.

Ingredients for making Gulab Jamun

Maida- 1 cup

Mawa (khoya) grated - 2 cups

Cardamom powder - 1/2 tsp

Saffron -1 pinch

Baking soda - half a pinch

Ghee / oil - Sugar for frying

- 2 cups (as per taste)

To make Gulab Jamun, first of all, start preparing the sugar syrup. For this, put sugar and water in a utensil and put it on the gas on medium flame. When the water starts boiling, mix cardamom powder as well. Add saffron threads for some time. When the sugar syrup is being made, increase the flame of the gas. It will take about 15 minutes to prepare sugar syrup for Gulab Jamun. After the sugar syrup is ready, turn off the gas.

Now work on the mawa in another utensil. Put refined flour and baking soda in it. Now, mix all the ingredients well and knead the dough. If water is required for kneading the dough, then use milk instead of water. After kneading the dough, make Gulab Jamun balls from the prepared dough and keep them separately on a plate. To make them, first, apply some ghee to your hands.

Now put ghee in a pan and heat it on medium flame. After melting the ghee, put the pre-prepared Gulab Jamuns in the pan and deep fry them. When the Gulab Jamuns turn light golden, take them out and leave them in the prepared sugar syrup. Before this, heat the sugar syrup lightly again. Dip the Gulab Jamuns in the sugar syrup for at least 1 hour so that they absorb the sugar syrup properly. Now your tasty Gulab Jamuns are ready to serve.

