Holy Week 2023: What is Maundy Thursday? Meaning, Origins, Traditions and Rituals

MAUNDY THURSDAY 2023: The Thursday, before Good Friday and Easter, is observed as Maundy Thursday by Christians across the world. This is the fifth day of the Holy Week that ends with Easter. The word Maundy has been derived from the Latin word ‘mandatum’, which means commandment. Maundy Thursday is a commemoration of the giving of the new commandment ‘to love one another’.

Maundy Thursday is believed to be the day when Jesus celebrated his final Passover with his disciples. The day marks the commemoration of Jesus’ last supper with his disciples where he asked them to love each other as he loved them.

Maundy Thursday 2023: Date

The Holy Thursday marks the beginning of passion, the short period before the death of Jesus; death and resurrection. As per the Gregorian calendar, Maundy Thursday generally falls between March and April. This year Maundy Thursday will be observed on April 6.

Maundy Thursday 2023: Traditions and Rituals

Maundy Thursday is also associated with the tale of foot washing. Lord Jesus washed the feet of his disciples as described in the Gospel of John, Chapter 13. Through this act, Jesus instructed his followers to follow the ultimate act of ‘servant leadership’. He asked them to be a leader who serves everyone and is loved by everybody. The day is observed throughout the world because of the humility it embodies. Jesus’ last commandment is to love and serve everyone as your own and Maundy Thursday spreads that message. In commemoration of Jesus washing the feet of his disciples, on Maundy Thursday, similar rituals are also performed at many Churches by the followers of both Catholic and Protestant traditions. The tradition has been continued by Pope Francis as he washed the feet of prisoners present in the Italian jail in 2022. In Vatican City, it is considered as a big event for people and the Pope washes and kisses the feet of people. Many churches hold the Maundy Thursday worship service, but there is no hard and fast rule about the set of services to be observed. One of the most common rituals observed is Communion. Several churches hold a ceremony on Maundy Thursday that includes the sacrament of Communion to remember the Last Supper. The importance of the meal is explained to younger children on the occasion.

