Holy Week 2023: Why is Holy Wednesday also called ‘Spy Wednesday’? Messages and Quotes to Share

HOLY WEEK 2023: Holy Wednesday is the Wednesday of Holy Week, which is the week leading up to Easter Sunday in the Christian faith. It is also known as “Spy Wednesday" in some Christian traditions. The name “Spy Wednesday" comes from the fact that according to the Gospel of Matthew, on this day Judas Iscariot, one of Jesus’ disciples, made a deal with the Jewish authorities to betray Jesus. Judas agreed to identify Jesus to the authorities with a kiss in exchange for thirty pieces of silver. The term “spy" refers to Judas’ act of secretly plotting against Jesus and betraying him to the authorities.

Holy Wednesday is also traditionally associated with the story of the woman who anointed Jesus’ feet with expensive oil. According to the Gospel of John, this happened at the house of Simon the Leper in Bethany, six days before the Passover. This event is seen as a foreshadowing of Jesus’ impending death and burial.

In some Christian traditions, Holy Wednesday is also observed as a day of repentance and fasting, as well as a time to reflect on the events leading up to Jesus’ death and resurrection.

HOLY WEDNESDAY 2023: QUOTES THAT YOU MAY FIND INSPIRING

“For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many." - Mark 10:45 “Watch and pray so that you will not fall into temptation. The spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak." - Matthew 26:41 “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends." - John 15:13 “God made him who had no sin to be sin for us, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God." - 2 Corinthians 5:21 “He himself bore our sins" in his body on the cross, so that we might die to sins and live for righteousness; “by his wounds you have been healed." - 1 Peter 2:24 “Then Jesus said to them, ‘All of you will be made to stumble because of Me this night, for it is written: ‘I will strike the Shepherd, And the sheep of the flock will be scattered.'" - Matthew 26:31 “But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed." - Isaiah 53:5

These quotes emphasize the sacrifice that Jesus made for humanity and the importance of repentance and spiritual reflection during Holy Week.

