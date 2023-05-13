HOT and Bold Mouni Roy's Bikini Pictures Go Viral: Check Out The Post

Mouni Roy is a true fashionista. Be it her ethnic game or her western attires, she is always out there to wow fans. The actor took to Instagram to post a beautiful picture in a yellow orange monokini. The actor is holidaying at Amalfi in Italy.

Taking to instagram, she captioned the post, “"Living in a day dream…."

Check out the post here:

Few hours ago, the actor also sashayed the lanes of Amalfi in a blue co-ord set. She captioned the post “#thesweetnessofdoingnothing."

Advertisement

The actor is holidaying with husband and friends. She shared more postcards from Positano, Italy.

Isn’t she the hottest?