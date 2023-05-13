HOT and Harsh Summers Are Here: Foods To Keep Your Gut Relaxed

As summer approaches, the scorching heat can wreak havoc on our digestive system, causing discomfort and bloating. Therefore, it is essential to incorporate foods into our diet that can help keep our gut relaxed during this harsh season. Certain foods can aid in digestion and provide relief from digestive issues, such as constipation and indigestion.

Shikha Dwivedi, dietitian and nutritionist, OZiva, “Every age group experiences extreme hardship over the summer. It makes a healthy stomach battle and exacerbates any GI (Glycaemic Index) issues that already exist. Dehydration, irregular dietary habits, and exhaustion are a few of the main risk factors that can lead to poor gut health and serious GI symptoms like constipation, diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea. Staying hydrated is the key to deal with the rising temperature. There’s no replacement for water and hence, have eight glasses of water every day to stay fully hydrated."

Adopting a holistic lifestyle with eating a balanced diet will also keep you healthy in the scorching heat of summer.

Dolly Kumar, Founder and Director, Gaia says, “Nutrition plays the most important role in managing changes in the temperature around you. Summers can be amazing for your skin and overall health if tackled well. It becomes critical that your intake of hydrating fruits, light meals and a lot of liquid in all forms. Some common mistakes while cooling off with summer splash drinks like fruit punch or carbonated drinks are that the added sugar in these drinks can cause inflammation and put a strain on your digestive system."

Include a lot of seasonal fruits and vegetables like watermelon, muskmelon, mango, lemon, mint, coconut, avocado and leafy greens along with fiber and protein-rich foods in your diet to avoid health problems. Also, avoid processed foods with artificial ingredients, highly processed, deep fried and sugary foods that offer empty calories.

“Including clean and plant-based supplements in your diet is a good idea to keep your gut relaxed during the summer. Try supplements that contain wholefood multivitamins for women and men like Vitamin C, Zinc, Vitamin E and Vitamin A and ayurvedic herbs like Amla and Manjistha that help improve your wellbeing and digestive health," adds Dwivedi.

Nourishing Foods To Eat To Beat The Heat

Dr Varun Gupta, Chief Meducal Advisor Medical, NutraBooti, adds “As the scorching heat of harsh summers arrives, it becomes crucial to keep our gut relaxed and in optimal condition. Incorporating these gut nourishing foods, you can support optimal gut health and digestion."

Lentils and Legumes

Nourish your body with protein-packed dal (lentils) and legumes like chickpeas (chana), kidney beans (rajma), and black-eyed peas (lobia). Rich in fiber, they promote regular bowel movements, preventing digestive issues and ensuring a calm gut. Prebiotic Foods

Embrace prebiotic-rich foods like bananas, onions, garlic, and oats. These fiber-packed delights nourish the beneficial bacteria in your gut, fostering a healthy microbiome and supporting overall gut health, even in the face of summer’s challenges. Coconut

Coconut-based products like coconut oil, coconut milk, and grated coconut contain medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which are easily digestible and can have a positive impact on gut health. 4.Ginger and Turmeric: Harness the power of Indian spices, such as ginger and turmeric. Known for their anti-inflammatory properties, they aid digestion, reducing gut inflammation and providing soothing relief during the sweltering summer months."

Tips To Stay Cool and Refreshed

Kumar suggests are some simple tips to help you stay cool and refreshed from the inside out:

Hydrating Fruits

While drinking water is the best way to stay hydrated, it can be challenging to consume the recommended amount. Opt for foods with higher water content, such as watermelon, cantaloupe, pineapple, and grapes. These fruits are excellent options to keep you hydrated and relaxed during the hot summer months. Cooling Vegetables

Instead of cold beverages and frozen desserts that offer no health benefits, choose vegetables like cucumber, celery, and lettuce. They are rich in water content and provide a cooling effect on your body. You can add these vegetables to salads or make a refreshing smoothie to keep your gut relaxed. Probiotic-rich Foods

Swap your soda with probiotic drinks and foods like yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, or kombucha, which are not only tasty but also rich in probiotics. These foods contain beneficial bacteria that promote gut health and help maintain a healthy balance of bacteria in your gut, reducing digestive issues. Herbal Teas

Peppermint tea, chamomile tea, and ginger tea are herbal teas that can soothe your gut and reduce digestive discomfort. These teas have anti-inflammatory and relaxing properties that can keep your gut calm and relaxed during the harsh summer months.

“Additionally, avoid food cooked in high temperatures as it does not go well with the digestive system during the summer. Hence, it is advised to have simple dishes in this season like dal, chawal, roti, and salad," states Dwivedi.

Therefore, staying cool and refreshed during the summer months is essential for your gut’s health. These simple tips can help you choose the right foods and beverages to keep your gut relaxed and maintain good digestion. Don’t forget to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and following a healthy diet.