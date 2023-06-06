HOT! Archana Vijaya Puri Stuns Fans With Post-Pregnancy Transformation In Bikini Pics

Archana Vijaya Puri, a popular television presenter and model, is currently enjoying a vacation in Goa. Her latest post from her getaway has caught the attention of the Internet and the reason is her post-pregnancy transformation. Archana became a proud mother to a baby boy in December last year, and her incredible body transformation has stunned her fans. Her toned physique and perfectly flat tummy enthralled her followers on social media, earning her immense praise. Archana aptly captioned her pictures, “It’s better in Goa."

Photos of Archana have raised the temperature on Instagram. She is seen sporting a vibrant green bikini that has floral prints. Her messy and wavy tresses complemented her look. The actress accessorised her OOTD with a pendant set featuring a striking green stone, along with stylish brown sunglasses and a sleek smartwatch. Archana opts for a natural and understated makeup look, with blush adding a touch of colour to her cheeks, and her lips adorned in a glossy nude shade.

Her fans flooded her comments section, appreciating her toned physique. A user said, “Omg look at you back to your original body amazing." While another said, “There’s no way you just birthed a child." Another user sarcastically commented, “You just had a baby! I’m still blaming kids for ruining my body - and he’s 16."

Many called her “gorgeous," “stunning" and “chic" in the comments section.

The TV presenter gave birth to a baby boy on December 29, 2022.

While sharing this news on her Instagram handle, she captioned, “Everything they tell you about how your life changes is absolutely true, you have to have experienced it for yourself to truly understand it. Welcome to this world Avaan, thank you for choosing us to be your parents."