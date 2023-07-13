Hot! Janhvi Kapoor Catches the Eye in a Super-Sexy Black Bodycon Dress Worth a Lakh

Janhvi Kapoor is the queen of fashion, effortlessly crushing style objectives like a pro. With glimpses of her fashionable selections on her Instagram diary, this lovely actress understands how to enthral her followers. Janhvi hearts wearing bodycon tight dresses to show off her elegant and confidently toned body. Janhvi keeps it basic but oh-so-sexy in everything from a mesmerising floral bodycon gown to a burning hot black dress. We find it impossible to look away as Janhvi Kapoor lights up our screens with her sexy stances, tempting curves, and immaculate cosmetics. Janhvi Kapoor charmed her admirers on Thursday by sharing a number of photos on Instagram. In a stunning black dress

Check out her post right here-

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor selected a gorgeous black dress from the Galvan London store’s racks for her ensemble. Her attire embodies vintage Hollywood glitz for contemporary women. It has sculpted bustier style with stretch for comfort, bodycon fitting, sweetheart neckline, cutout in the bust, and thin straps. We’ve got you covered if you liked Janhvi’s dress and were curious about its cost. The cost of her garment is £1,150.00, which is equivalent to 12,35,79.