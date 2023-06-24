Hot! Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Class in a Sultry Saree and Stunning Nath; See Photos

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is renowned for creating a sensation online with her stunning Instagram photoshoots showcasing her sense of style. This evening, the celebrity followed suit after releasing images from a recent shoot in which she appeared nothing less than an apsara. For the photographs, she dressed in a lovely brown traditional saree and a chic top. On social media, her followers and fans liked the message a lot.

Check out Janhvi’s look here:

In terms of the aesthetics, Janhvi Kapoor’s saree has a simple brown colour and a golden print. The actress wore the six yards as is customary, letting the pleated drape fall on her shoulders to show off her stunning figure.