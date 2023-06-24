Trends :Horoscope TodayAloe VeraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Hot! Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Class in a Sultry Saree and Stunning Nath; See Photos

Celebrity stylist Manisha Melwani shared Janhvi Kapoor's sultry pictures of herself dressed in a brown saree that was uniquely draped on Instagram

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 20:50 IST

Janhvi Kapoor looks completely gorgoeus in this stunning saree. (Images: Instagram)
Actress Janhvi Kapoor is renowned for creating a sensation online with her stunning Instagram photoshoots showcasing her sense of style. This evening, the celebrity followed suit after releasing images from a recent shoot in which she appeared nothing less than an apsara. For the photographs, she dressed in a lovely brown traditional saree and a chic top. On social media, her followers and fans liked the message a lot.

Check out Janhvi’s look here:

In terms of the aesthetics, Janhvi Kapoor’s saree has a simple brown colour and a golden print. The actress wore the six yards as is customary, letting the pleated drape fall on her shoulders to show off her stunning figure.

Janhvi glammed up the seductive photo shoot by choosing cosmetics that made a statement, such as dramatic kohl-lined eyes, subtle eye shadow, thick mascara on the lashes, darker brows, a neutral lip colour, reddened cheeks, a light base, and softly contoured face. In the end, we are all completely enamoured with Janhvi’s appearance.

About the Author

Riya Ashok Madayi

first published: June 24, 2023, 20:46 IST
last updated: June 24, 2023, 20:50 IST
