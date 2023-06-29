Trends :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Hot! Mouni Roy Looks Alluring in a Black and White Fishtail Dress With Plunging Neckline

The actress offered her admirers a bewitching image in a deep plunging neckline black and white fishtail gown that showcased her impeccable sense of style

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 16:49 IST

Mumbai, India

Mouni Roy looks sultry in a fishtail-style black and white dress with deep neckline. (Images: Instagram)
Once more leaving her fans in awe, the elegant and brilliant Mouni Roy blessed social media with a beautiful image. Mouni Roy has always made excellent fashion decisions, and this time was no different. She commanded attention in a fishtail gown with a lengthy trail that hugged her body. The gown’s lower portion featured a dramatic black hue that smoothly transitioned from the upper portion’s spotless white colour. The noodle strap sleeves gave the outfit a sense of class.

Mouni Roy chose a hairstyle that went wonderfully with her outfit and completed the look. She chose to wear her hair in unkempt curls, which did not make her look less stylish. She chose dramatic brown smokey eyes, bronzed skin to accentuate her features, a lot of highlighter on her cheekbones, and bare lips for the lip colour.

Chcek out Mouni’s post right here:

In the image that Mouni Roy posted, she appears to be wearing a really bizarre outfit. Her contours are well highlighted by the black and white dress, which also makes a strong fashion statement. She exudes an irresistible charisma and confidence that make it obvious why she is regarded as the pinnacle of beauty and style.

Mouni Roy has made a name for herself in the television industry by appearing in hit programmes like ‘Naagin,’ ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, and ‘Kasturi,’ but she has also dabbled in the film industry. She most recently appeared on film in the popular movie ‘Brahmastra,’ playing the part of Junoon with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

first published: June 29, 2023, 16:49 IST
last updated: June 29, 2023, 16:49 IST
