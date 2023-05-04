Hot! Padma Lakshmi is the Queen of Bold Photoshoot, See Pics

Padma Lakshmi Hot: The 52-year-old, who keeps giving us a sneak peek into her glam side, has fans going gaga over her latest bold photoshoot in a golden bikini (Image: Instagram)
Padma Lakshmi has always been known for her awe-inspiring looks and how she carries herself. The American-Indian author, actress, model, and television host, recently took to Instagram to share behind the scenes video of her bikini shoot for a sports magazine. The 52-year-old, who keeps giving us a sneak peek into her glam side, has fans going gaga over her latest bold photoshoot in a golden bikini. But this is not the first time that Padma Lakshmi has made heads turn with her bold yet fashionista photos. Here’s a look at her recent shoots that have made the social media go gaga on her.
Take lingerie style cues from Padma Lakshmi for one hot summer date! Black and white never looked more sexy! (Image: Instagram)
Did anyone order pizza? Padma Lakshmi who has made some interesting recipes on her cooking show, definitely looks like a perfect dish to put on the menu! (Image: Instagram)
Eat like no one’s watching! What better way to relax and enjoy your favourite meal in a hot tub. Only Padma Lakshmi can make eating takeout in a hot tub look so sexy! (Image: Instagram)
Going for a swim? Padma Lakshmi’s bold and sexy gold bikini look is what summers are made of. (Image: Instagram)
Raising the temperatures in a sultry lavender lingere set, Padma Lakshmi knows how to keep saucy yet stylish when it comes to intimate wear. (Image: Instagram)
Casting a spell in a black blazer, Padma Lakshmi accentuates her look with delicate neckpieces (Image: Instagram)