Household Cleaning To Skincare, Discover The Numerous Benefits Of Lemon Peel

Lemons are frequently used during the summer, but most people discard the peels without realizing their potential. Lemon peels can be utilised for various purposes, including household cleaning and skincare. Let’s explore the different ways to make use of lemon peels.

Lemons are packed with vitamin C and contain citric acid, making lemon peels an excellent remedy for both cleaning and skincare.

Clean tea cups: Stubborn tea stains can be difficult to remove, even with regular dishwashing. Instead, try using lemon peels. Fill a large bowl with water and add lemon peels to it. Place the stained cups in the water and let them soak for an hour. Then scrub the cups thoroughly to remove all the stains. Your favourite cups will look brand new again.

Clean the microwave: Lemon peels can also be used to clean the microwave. Take a glass bowl and fill it with water, then add 4-5 lemon peels. Place the bowl in the microwave and heat it. The steam released from the water will help loosen any grime or stains inside the microwave. Once the microwave has cooled down, wipe it clean with a cotton cloth. Not only will it look fresh, but it will also have a pleasant fragrance.

Skincare benefits: Lemon peels are fantastic for skincare too. They are known for their bleaching properties and can effectively remove dead skin cells. You can use lemon peels on dark areas of your body like knees and elbows. Additionally, lemon peels can be used on the face to exfoliate and brighten the skin.