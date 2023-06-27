How Can Artificial Intelligence (AI) Help The Common Man? Find Out

With the recent launch of generative models, several industries have woken up to the new world of business where productivity and creativity will be determined by completely different approaches from what has been so far. Every industry is witnessing rapid adoption of generative AI models to help them in their business decisions. All these developments begs a question as to what AI can do for a common man.

The best way to visualize this is to consider AI as a super human being which possesses all the knowledge of the world, and further, that the super human being is available in your pocket at all times. This leads to interesting and far-reaching possibilities for the common man. Dr. Subhajyoti Ray, Director, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida explains some of these possibilities: