How Curd Helps In Weight Loss And Its Amazing Health Benefits

Sedentary lifestyle and an unhealthy diet are the biggest hindrances in reducing weight. Either we do not eat healthy food or do not eat anything at all and this is the reason why we are not able to lose weight. Actually, a healthy diet means that the consumption of food items rich in carbohydrate and fat are very less and the amount of protein in them is high.

Among the many food options available, the curd is a better option for losing weight. It contains a sufficient amount of calcium, protein, vitamin B12, vitamin B2, potassium and magnesium. The most important thing is that curd is probiotic which contains good bacteria and hence, it boosts metabolism. And we all know that when the metabolism in our body is correct then weight loss is faster.

Therefore, for your weight loss journey, you should include curd in your diet. Most people have the problem of lactose intolerance. But curd gets fermented and the problem of lactose intolerance also does not come into play.

Curd is fermented by lactobacillus bacteria which converts lactose into lactic acid. That’s why curd accelerates metabolism. This makes the digestion process very easy. On the flip side, the curd is a low-calorie food packed with protein, providing energy and promoting weight management. It’s worth noting that just 28 grams of curd contains 12 grams of protein, which can keep you feeling full for an extended period of time due to its high protein content.

The nutrients in curd facilitate the absorption of water by cells, leading to improved cell hydration and smoother bladder function. This process also helps to lower blood sugar levels, making curd a beneficial addition to a diabetes management plan.

You can eat curd daily for breakfast. You can also make it like a salad which can be made by mixing cucumber, banana, apple, orange etc. in a cup of curd. For more taste, you can also mix raw honey in the curd. Mixing almonds with curd is also a great option to shed those extra kilos.

