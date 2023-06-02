Trends :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraSamantha Ruth PrabhuSkin CareSunny Leone
How Do You Know If a Guy Only Likes You For Your Body? Tips to Deal With His Roving Eye

Determining someone's true intentions can be challenging, but here are some signs that may indicate if a person is primarily interested in you for your body

June 02, 2023

News18.com

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 23:25 IST

Mumbai, India

If he's always trying to pressure you into having sex, it's possible that he's only interested in you for your body. (Representative image: Shutterstock)
Open and honest communication is crucial in any relationship. If you have concerns about someone’s intentions, it’s best to have a sincere conversation with them, expressing your feelings and discussing what you expect from the relationship. If he’s not willing to listen to your concerns or make an effort to get to know you on a deeper level, it may be time to move on.

Signs He Only Wants You For Your Body

  1. He only wants to hang out when you’re dressed up or looking your best. If he never seems interested in spending time with you when you’re not wearing makeup or your hair is in a bun, it’s possible that he’s only interested in your physical appearance.
  2. He makes a lot of comments about your body. If he’s constantly telling you how hot you look or how much he likes your body, it could be a sign that he’s only interested in you for your physical appearance.
  3. He doesn’t seem interested in getting to know you on a deeper level. If he doesn’t ask you questions about your life, your interests, or your goals, it could be a sign that he’s not really interested in you as a person.
  4. He only wants to have sex. If he’s always trying to pressure you into having sex, or if he seems only interested in physical intimacy, it’s possible that he’s only interested in you for your body.

Tips To Deal With Such Guy

  1. Set boundaries. Let him know what you’re comfortable with and what you’re not. If he doesn’t respect your boundaries, it’s time to walk away.
  2. Don’t be afraid to say no. If you’re not comfortable with something, don’t be afraid to say no. A guy who really cares about you will respect your decision.
  3. Don’t let him make you feel bad about yourself. If he’s making you feel bad about your body, it’s important to remember that his opinion doesn’t matter. You are beautiful, inside and out.

first published: June 02, 2023, 21:00 IST
last updated: June 02, 2023, 23:25 IST
