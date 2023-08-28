How Gen Z Is Driving The Salads' Trend Globally And Making It Look Fashionable

In a culinary revolution, the dynamic Gen Z demographic is reshaping global dining preferences by propelling salads into the spotlight of trendiness. Their embrace of health-conscious choices has breathed new life into salads, turning them into more than just a meal but a fashion statement. Gen Z’s desire for both flavor and functionality has elevated salads to the forefront of culinary chic, making greens the new black in the world of dining.

“A salad is not only tasty and flavorful food, but more importantly it has significant nutritional benefits over most other food options. Historically, the word salad is not a new name. From the times when the Greeks and Romans used to savor salads, till today when they are a staple dish in many households, salads are consumed widely in various pockets of the world, esp. in the West. Still, and interestingly, salad-focused restaurants did not see any significant rise in numbers for the longest times in the West. And further, the “salad category" never became mass popular in the Indian subcontinent. But only till 5 years ago," says Varun Madan, Founder & CEO, Salad Days.