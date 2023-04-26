How Important Is Investing in Mental Wellbeing At Work? Find Out

Wellbeing refers to an individual’s continuous state of thriving. In the workplace, one crucial aspect of supporting and maintaining good mental health and wellbeing is creating an environment where employees feel comfortable discussing their mental health. Unfortunately, employees who experience poor mental wellbeing may be hesitant to disclose it to their employer. Even if they do, they may not feel adequately supported, unlike those with physical health conditions.

Across the world, stress related to work is one of the most significant issues for employees in several organizations. “With a seminal change in workload and job descriptions in recent years, a spike in personal stress levels has been a significant consequence of this changing work environment. Workplace policies and activities to promote and protect employee mental health and wellbeing vary widely. While there has been a collective effort in recent years amongst businesses, in general, to augment employee engagement and wellbeing, research shows that organizations are possibly not putting their best foot forward when it comes to managing stress," says Hemant Sethi, Country Head, India, British Safety Council.

There is often a direct correlation between longer work hours and work-related stress, as people may feel the need to work longer to increase productivity. However, it is important to note that simply spending more hours on a project does not always guarantee increased productivity. “People often do not realize that the quality of time spent working is more vital because working five hours at hundred per cent efficiency is better than eight hours at fifty per cent efficiency," adds Sethi.

Indian businesses are beginning to invest in employee wellbeing programmes, but the senior management must lead their efforts to be effective.

Sethi suggests a few steps organizations should consider taking to promote mental wellbeing at work:

Maintain good communication

Organizations can ensure their employees feel valued and encourage a culture of openness. It is essential for managers to continuously have open lines of communication with their team members about their wellbeing. Flexible work options

Organizations can ensure that jobs are more flexible, depending on individual circumstances. Wherever possible, it is advisable to consult with employees before making any changes or taking any decisions that will likely affect them. Employees need to be encouraged to ask questions so that they feel involved. Understand and learn more about stress relievers

Organizations need to be more proactive in knowing about stress so they can point their team to extra support and help them to deal with it. Managers could tell employees to use mindfulness apps or podcasts, which are known to be of good help in stress management. Pay attention to early signs of stress

Managers need to be more attuned to the signs of stress among their subordinates. Some common early signs of stress are poor concentration, low mood, feeling overwhelmed and irritability. If managers come across any of these signs in team members, they must check in with them. Practice what you preach

Senior managers must actively promote a healthy lifestyle by having a good work-life balance, managing working hours, using full holiday entitlement and taking lunch breaks.

Employers can promote good mental health and wellbeing every day by providing an inclusive, welcoming and supportive environment at work.

