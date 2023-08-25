Trends :Horoscope TodayChingam 1Zero Shadow Day Nag Panchami 2023Hariyali Teej 2023
Home » Lifestyle » How Might The Continuous Use Of A Laptop Or Desktop Increase Elbow Pain? Find Out

How Might The Continuous Use Of A Laptop Or Desktop Increase Elbow Pain? Find Out

Christopher Pedra, consultant, sports and exercise medicine, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai explains the co-relation between laptop use and elbow pain

Advertisement

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 12:03 IST

New Delhi, India

When we are seated at a desk our elbows are usually in roughly a 90° position, particularly if we are typing on a laptop or desktop keyboard
When we are seated at a desk our elbows are usually in roughly a 90° position, particularly if we are typing on a laptop or desktop keyboard

When we are seated at a desk our elbows are usually in roughly a 90° position, particularly if we are typing on a laptop or desktop keyboard. This position, while completely normal and possible, isn’t a familiar natural resting position for our elbows (we would ordinarily have them a bit closer to straight or straight while sleeping, walking, resting in a seated position etc). If we consider that we are often typing or working at a desk for hours on end, this rather unnatural resting position could become irritating, not least of all if we are actively holding our elbows in this position without support, requiring our muscles to work to maintain the position (assume the average arm weighs 5-7% of total body weight!). We can of course get around the job of having to hold our arms in this position by resting our elbows or forearms on the desk. However, we are then more likely to suffer from pain directly associated with the force applied through our elbows by the hard desk! Finally, typing for a significant period of time requires the extensor muscles of our forearms (the muscles that hold our wrists, hands and fingers above the keyboard) to work hard, and this too can lead to discomfort and pain. These muscles all insert around the elbow, and as such can also lead to elbow pain.

Our only real defense against these inevitable issues, is to take frequent breaks, stretch and move our hands, wrists, forearms and elbows. Having the correct desk set-up can assist, but regardless of how good the set-up is, it will never full mitigate the complaints if we maintain the same elbow position for hours on end.

top videos
  • Alia Bhatt's Skincare Routine For A Radiant Glow: Follow These Simple Steps
    • Follow us on

    About the Author

    Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

    first published: August 25, 2023, 12:03 IST
    last updated: August 25, 2023, 12:03 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App