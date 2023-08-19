How Much Should We Walk Daily? Check Recommended Number Of Steps As Per Your Age

In today’s times, due to an unhealthy lifestyle, many individuals face diverse health issues. However, health experts assert that these health concerns can be remedied by adhering to a proper, healthy lifestyle and engaging in daily walks. Doctors say that if one regularly walks a thousand steps daily, then they do not need to do separate exercises to stay healthy.

Despite the recommended daily step count, this question invariably persists as to how many steps should one walk daily. According to Dr Sanjay Kalra, an endocrinologist in Delhi, every individual should strive to walk a minimum of 10,000 steps daily. This practice promotes heart health and serves as a cushion against lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke, obesity, depression, breast cancer and others. Some studies even propose that achieving 4,000 to 5,000 daily steps contributes to health, yet there is no harm in reaching the 10,000-step milestone.

Dr Sanjay further asserted that when it comes to children, they should engage in regular play and jumping activities for a minimum of one to one and a half hours daily. This will keep them healthy and they will develop their bodies in many ways.

For adults, walking 10,000 steps daily translates to covering roughly 7.5 kilometres roughly. However, a study suggests that step requirements also differ basis age:

1. Women up to 40 years of age - It is advisable to walk 12,000 steps daily.

2. Women aged 40 to 50 - Aim for 11,000 steps daily.

3. Women aged 50 to 60 - Aim for 10,000 steps daily.

4. Women over 60 - Aim for 8,000 steps.

5. Men aged 18 to 50 - Strive for 12,000 steps daily.