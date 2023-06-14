How Often Should You Wash Your Hair?

When stepping into the world of hair care, one common question arises: how frequently should you wash your hair? While there isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer, experts agree that it largely depends on your individual needs and hair type. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), the frequency of hair washing should be determined by the amount of oil your scalp produces.
Dr. Joshua Zeichner, the director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, explains, “If you have oily hair, it is perfectly safe and appropriate to wash your hair daily. “However, for individuals with dry hair or a sensitive scalp, a different approach may be necessary. Dr. Zeichner advises, “If you have dry hair or a sensitive scalp, you certainly can space out hair washing as needed." When it comes to different hair types and conditions, there are specific considerations to keep in mind regarding the frequency of washing.
Let’s delve into some of these factors:
- Dry Hair:
If you have dry hair, washing it too frequently can strip away natural oils, leading to further dryness and potential damage. It is generally recommended to space out hair washing every few days or even once a week, depending on your preference and hair needs.
- Oily Hair:
Individuals with oily hair often find themselves needing to wash more frequently to remove excess sebum and prevent greasiness. Daily washing or washing every other day can help keep oily hair under control.
- Colour-Treated Hair:
For those with color-treated hair, both hair health and color preservation are important. Washing colour-treated hair too frequently can cause the color to fade more quickly. It is generally recommended to wash this type of hair every few days to maintain vibrancy.
- Combination Hair:
Some individuals may have a combination of oily roots and dry ends. In this case, it is beneficial to strike a balance. Washing every two to three days while focusing on cleansing the scalp and roots can help control the oil, while avoiding excessive drying of the ends.
- Scalp Conditions:
Certain scalp conditions, such as dandruff or scalp psoriasis, may require more frequent washing with specialised shampoos recommended by a dermatologist. These shampoos often contain active ingredients to address specific scalp concerns while maintaining hair health.