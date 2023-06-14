How Often Should You Wash Your Hair?

When stepping into the world of hair care, one common question arises: how frequently should you wash your hair? While there isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer, experts agree that it largely depends on your individual needs and hair type. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), the frequency of hair washing should be determined by the amount of oil your scalp produces.

Dr. Joshua Zeichner, the director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, explains, “If you have oily hair, it is perfectly safe and appropriate to wash your hair daily. “However, for individuals with dry hair or a sensitive scalp, a different approach may be necessary. Dr. Zeichner advises, “If you have dry hair or a sensitive scalp, you certainly can space out hair washing as needed." When it comes to different hair types and conditions, there are specific considerations to keep in mind regarding the frequency of washing.

Let’s delve into some of these factors: