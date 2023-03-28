The aftermath of the pandemic brought a wave of digital adoption sweeping across business sectors. Now, almost every sector – irrespective of shape and size, is embedding technology to implement intelligent workflows, mining and analyzing data and adopting approaches that can ensure seamless customer experience while easing employee engagement to build a competitive workforce.

Technology has certainly transformed how companies interact with their customers. Similarly, they are leveraging the potential benefits of technology tools to revolutionize their relationship with employees. Worldwide, only 20% of employees are engaged at the workplace while 71% of company executives believe that employee engagement is critical to their organization’s success.

Breaking down the monotony – Automation Technology

Progressive companies and recruiters understand how imperative it is to ease employee engagement. Employees often become disengaged when they are not provided with the right kind of toolset to lessen their workload and make their workflow exciting. A person who spends most of their working hours managing the same monotonous tasks every day, they are likely to suffer from boredom and start losing interest.

Now breaking down the monotony can lead to a higher percentage of burnout with decreased productivity. If you are repeating the same action again and again and employees are losing their interest, turn to automation and let the employees enjoy outsourcing.

Commenting on the use of technology at workplaces, Vikas Kakkar, founder, Amara.ai says, “ Technology is easing employee engagement at workplaces, it enables companies to provide remote and flexible work arrangements, making it easier for employees to balance their work and personal lives."

Activating hybrid work ecosystem – Workplace Technology

The business landscape shifted swiftly soon after the pandemic subdued. The transition of the process from Work From Office, Remote Working to Hybrid was successful with technology integration. However, in today’s highly transformed and distributed workplace, ensuring employee engagement can seem tough. Some employees require flexibility while others demand seamless and undisturbed workplace collaboration.

Talking about how technology represents a user-centric digitally-driven workplace, Kakkar adds, “There are tools such as digital communication platforms, social networks, and collaboration software to enable employees to connect, share information and collaborate more easily, regardless of their location. Furthermore, technology enables companies to collect and analyze employee data, allowing them to gain insights into employee preferences, performance, and engagement levels. This, in turn, helps companies to create more personalized experiences that better meet their employees’ needs and interests."

Insight into employee behaviour: Workplace Analytics

Ever since technology has come into play, analyzing employee experience and further augmenting it has become seamless. Apart from this, when employees are distributed across geographies, the ultimate goal remains to make sure each one of them is working in tandem toward the same direction. If strategies are not implemented properly, lethargy might kick in, negatively impacting employee engagement.

On leveraging employee engagement, Kakkar opines, “With the help of advanced tools like Amara.ai, organizations can now leverage employee engagement analytics, This, in turn, enables them to create more personalized and immersive experiences that foster greater employee engagement and productivity. Overall, technology is helping to transform employee engagement by making it easier, more effective, and more personalized than ever before."

Experiential Learning in the Workplace: SaaS technology

Continuous learning is important in this era. It gives endless opportunities to have a smoother workflow in the workplace. A combination of learning tools allows employees to be at the center stage. In today’s scenario, experiential learning empowers employees to control their own experiences, while making them more engaged in the workplace.

Authentic learning experiences further boost productivity. Sarita Chand, founder, Skills Caravan, says, “Many technology companies are creating solutions for optimizing employee productivity at the workplace. We have seen how AI has automated monotonous tasks, various virtual meetings, and collaboration tools for remote working, chatbots, etc. However, one of the biggest tools is learning in the flow of work, with the faster digital transformation the need to reskill and upskill is very high."

For instance, a sales or customer support employee in BFSI (Banking, Finance Services, and Insurance Industry) is talking to a client. With a click of a button, she can get answers to all the questions in a CRM integrated with the Learning Management System. This micro-size learning integrated with daily functional skills - can reduce the induction and onboarding time of the employee by at least 50% and can enhance employee productivity by at least 80%.

“By using AI for personalization, SaaS-based Edtech technology like Skills Caravan can align and connect the employee’s learning with corporate goals. This will be a Win-Win for both companies and employees to be ready for the next-generation skills for the digital future," adds Chand.

Employees share a similar sense of journey. They consider opportunities and evaluate potential companies before showing their commitment and then letting the company earn their loyalty. Implementing technology tools thoughtfully can ensure deeper employee encouragement, while eliminating the root cause of anxiety and insecurity.

