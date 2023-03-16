How Tiger Comics Aims To Bring Back The Joy Of Reading Indian Epics And Mythology

It is hard to comprehend the thought that there is an entire generation growing up without a copy of Amar Chitra Katha in their hands. And while that thought might bring back a lot of memories, it is an unarguable fact that many of us have a better understanding of our history and mythology thanks to these simplified versions of them. Based in Kochi, Tiger Comics is perhaps a worthy successor and a companion to this reading experience.

Started by Navin Nair, with the aim of bringing indigenous Indian stories to the fore, Tiger Comics is a thoroughly professional work indistinguishable from any established set of comics out there.

“This was my husband’s dream and his idea to start something like this," says Preethi Nair, his wife and co-founder.

“A lot of us have grown up on stories on mythology and history. We felt that that aspect of our lives should also be present in the lives of the coming generations. But we also wanted to do stories that have not been told. There are so many stories to be told from our traditions."

Naveen Nair was a corporate consultant who started Tiger Comics as a passion project. “He wanted to build it up slowly. He started this in 2019 and did not want to go to the market right away. His aim initially was only to start creating good content. He funded the whole thing with his personal money," reveals Preeti.

Preeti herself is an advertising writer and with her daughter, an illustration artiste and animator, have been part of the initial setup. After Naveen Nair, who took up the responsibility of the company’s funding and marketing, passed away last December, the company will hit the market sometime this year.

“The idea of Indian-ness and whatever we know of our mythology, come from these books. We wanted to do it on the same lines but more relatable as well. We wanted children to be interested in it as well," says Preeti adding how these stories have shaped the minds of many over generations.

In collaboration with other professional artistes, animators and historians, the books come out as thoroughly researched well illustrated works sharing intriguing bits of Indian history.

“We were very excited. We work with artistes on a project-to-project basis. We work with research scholars and historians as well. We have Vedic scholars as well with us. Many of our stories come from ancient inscriptions from Karnataka, so naturally we need scholars. There are scholars who have spent their entire lifetime deciphering and telling these stories."

“For the past two years we have only been creating content. Most of our artistes are well known senior artistes from Kerala like Shabi Karuvatta and Shaji Vasan. We have not yet hit the market," Nair reveals adding how these forms of storytelling can bring back young minds to reading.

“Today, everyone spends a lot of time on digital mediums. Comic books have always been fascinating for people for generations. This can be a start to get their interests back to reading."

