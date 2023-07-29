How To Ace Barbiecore Makeup Look? Experts Spell Out Each Step

A fascinating and whimsical trend, Barbiecore encapsulates the essence of everything girly, playful, and retro, reminiscent of the iconic and timeless Barbie doll. The trend often features a blend of vintage and contemporary styles, with an emphasis on femininity and self-expression. Barbiecore enthusiasts embrace frills, ruffles, and exaggerated silhouettes, as well as an array of sparkles and sequins. Pastel shades dominate the color palette, including shades of pink, lavender, mint green, and baby blue.

Naveen Bhalla, Brand Trainer, Anastasia Beverly Hills India, says, “We imagine Barbie with the variety of pink tones and all the more now with the release of the movie. To take an inspiration to achieve Barbie core makeup look, one has to add softness to the makeup to bring out and enhance feminity that Barbie is resonated with. From the beauty standpoint, Barbie’s reflects soft & smooth skin, beautiful almond shape eyes, lifted cheek bones & pouty lips."

Barbiecore offers a playful and creative way for individuals to embrace their inner child and bask in the magical allure of Barbie’s world.

Pooja Malhotra, Make up expert, Kiko Milano, says, “The Barbie Core makeup look is all about softness, freshness, and subtle femininity. It emphasizes on bright and glowing skin, doll-like eyes with long lashes, and a pink-toned lip. Play around with the intensity of the colours to suit your personal style and preferences."