How to Choose Perfect Lipstick for your Wedding Day

Your wedding day is one of the most special occasions of your life, and every detail counts, including your makeup. Choosing the perfect lipstick for your big day can be a daunting task, as you want it to complement your overall look and last throughout the celebrations.

Here are some tips by Priya Gulati, makeup artist, to help you select the ideal lipstick for your wedding day:

Consider your skin tone

The first step in choosing the perfect lipstick is to identify your skin tone. Fair skin tones are better suited for soft pinks, peaches, or light berry shades, while medium to olive skin tones can opt for rose, mauve, or coral shades. Darker skin tones can go for bold reds, deep berries, or rich plums.

Determine your undertones

Understanding your undertones can make a significant difference in finding the right lipstick. If you have warm undertones, go for lipsticks with yellow or orange undertones, like warm reds or coral shades. For cool undertones, look for blue or purple undertones, such as berry or mauve shades.

Match your wedding theme

Consider your wedding theme and color scheme. If you’re having a traditional wedding, classic red or nude shades can be timeless choices. For a bohemian or outdoor wedding, soft pinks, peaches, or even a natural lip color can complement the natural ambiance.

Long-lasting formulas

Opt for long-lasting lipstick formulas to ensure your lip color stays intact throughout the day. Look for products labeled as long-wearing, transfer-proof, or matte. Matte lipsticks tend to have better staying power, but make sure your lips are well moisturized before applying them.

Try Before you buy

Visit makeup counters or stores and try different shades to see how they look against your skin tone. Don’t be afraid to ask for samples or recommendations from the makeup artist. Test the lipstick on your lips and check how it feels and wears.

Coordinate with other makeup