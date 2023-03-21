How To Choose The Right Eye Wear? Find Out

We often spend a lot of time choosing the frames our glasses; however, it is more important to choose the right lenses for these frames for a clear and sharp vision. It is important that the lenses we wear should give our eyes comfort, clarity, protection and correction.

Dr Neeraj Sanduja, MBBS, MS, Ophthalmology shares the points to keep in mind before deciding on the correct lenses are:



Optimal Correction:

Single vision lenses are prescription lenses to correct visual defects like myopia, hyperopia and astigmatism. They should always be tailormade according to the prescription given by our eye specialist.

Bifocals and progressive lenses are recommended for people over 40, when there is loss of accommodation or presbyopia too. These help in clarity of vision for both distance and near.

Advertisement

Also Read: Millet Recipes For Patients Suffering From Type 2 Diabetes



Protection:

Special coatings are often added to our lenses to ensure protection according to our needs and lifestyle. For people who spend a lot of time outdoors and have light sensitivity it is recommend to opt for photochromatic lenses which help to filter the harmful UV rays and help our eyes to adjust to bright light.

For IT professionals and students who spend a lot of time in front of the screen blue Light Protection filters are recommended.

Anti-Glare lenses again are recommended for people who drive regularly or spend a lot of outdoors. These help to combat the glare of headlights while driving at night.



Comfort:

Protective coatings are also available for eye lenses which will keep them clean and us comfortable.

Advertisement

Anti-Scratch lenses help protect our lenses from scratches and help the glasses last longer and maintain clearer vision. These are recommended for small children, students and sports persons specially.

Water Repellent lenses ensure that rain or condensation does not block our vision and are recommended for swimmers and other sports.

High index lenses are often offered for high prescription. These are thin and light lenses which minimize the aberrations caused by high corrections.

Anti-fog lenses allow us to switch between hot and cold environment without the lenses getting togged.

Advertisement

We hope these tips will give you a starting point to choosing your lenses which would keep you lead a comfortable and active lifestyle. It is essential that enough time is spent discussing these options with your eye doctor to ensure both comfort and clarity.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here