How To Choose The Right Face Moisturizer For Summer? Find Out

Summer is here, and with it comes the need to adjust our skincare routine. One essential element of a good summer skincare routine is finding the right face moisturizer. While moisturizers are essential for keeping the skin hydrated year-round, choosing the right one for summer can be tricky. With warmer temperatures and higher humidity levels, the skin requires a lighter and more breathable formula that won’t clog pores or leave a greasy residue. Whether you have oily, dry, or combination skin, finding the right face moisturizer for summer is crucial to maintaining healthy, glowing skin. So, let’s get started and find the perfect moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated and protected this summer.

Moisturizers are a crucial part of a healthy skincare routine, especially during the hot summer months when sweat and humidity can strip the skin of its natural moisture. Tulsi Gosai, co-founder, Akihi, says, “A good moisturizer not only hydrates the skin but also provides nourishment and protection. To choose the perfect moisturizer, consider your skin type and the texture of the moisturizer. If you have oily skin, opt for an oil-free moisturizer or a water based moisturizer that won’t clog pores or feel greasy. For dry skin, choose a moisturizer with hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid or glycerin."

When it comes to texture, lightweight and non-greasy options are ideal for the summer months. Water-based or gel-based moisturizers are light, refreshing, and easily absorbed by the skin. “A moisturizer with a thin and runny consistency will feel refreshing and not weigh the skin down. Regular use of a moisturizer is essential for maintaining healthy, glowing skin. So, don’t skip on this crucial step in your skincare routine and choose a moisturizer that suits your skin type and lifestyle needs," adds Gosai.

With so many different ingredients to consider, it can be overwhelming to know what will work best for your specific skin type. “Hyaluronic acid is a powerful hydrator that can hold up to 1000 times its weight in water, making it the perfect ingredient to quench your skin’s thirst during those hot summer months. If you have oily skin, you may be hesitant to use a moisturizer at all for fear of exacerbating your skin’s natural oil production. Look for lightweight ingredients like jojoba oil and chamomile extracts, which won’t clog your pores and still provide the much-needed moisture," opines Ritika Jayaswal, CEO & founder, Nourish mantra

Sensitive skin can be tricky to deal with as it’s prone to irritation and redness. That’s why it’s important to avoid harsh ingredients and opt for soothing natural ingredients like oatmeal and calendula. “Since sensitive skin is vulnerable to damage, it is essential to keep it well-moisturised to avoid further damage and ageing. Look for items that lack artificial fragrances and include calming and anti-inflammatory substances," says Dr Ipsita Chatterjee, Ayurveda Beauty and Wellness Expert, SoulTree.

If you have a combination skin, which is oily in some areas and dry in others, finding the right moisturizer can feel like a balancing act. That’s where natural ingredients like aloe vera and green tea extracts come in. These can provide hydration, restore moisture and improve skin elasticity. “Pick a lightweight moisturiser that is water-based and non-greasy to hydrate your skin while also controlling excess oil production. Failure to moisturise this skin type properly can result in clogged pores and acne," signs off Chatterjee.

