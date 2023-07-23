How To Choose The Right Lipstick Shade For Your Skin

Reds don’t suit me! Nor does the new nude lipstick shade is for me! Are these questions plaguing your makeup routine? We all have been there. Choosing the perfect lipstick shade for your skin involves considering your undertone and complexion. Warm undertones suit shades like coral and terracotta, while cool undertones pair well with pinks and berries. Fair skin can opt for light nudes, medium skin tones can try rose hues, and deeper skin tones complement bold reds and plums.

“Finding the perfect lipstick shade can be a game-changer for your overall makeup look. It can enhance your natural beauty, make a bold statement, or simply boost your confidence. However, with countless options available, selecting the right lipstick shade can be overwhelming," says Kairavi Bharat Ram, Founder and CEO, Typsy Beauty.

Choosing the right lipstick shade for your skin can enhance your overall look and complement your complexion.

Here are some tips to help you find the perfect lipstick shade:

Determine Your Skin Tone:

Understanding your skin tone is key to finding a flattering lipstick shade. Fair skin tones generally suit light pinks, nudes, and soft corals, while medium skin tones can pull off a wider range of shades, including mauves and berries. Deep skin tones can rock rich reds, plums, and deep burgundies. Determine your undertone

“Identify whether you have a warm, cool, or neutral undertone. Warm undertones have yellow or golden hues, cool undertones have pink or blue undertones, and neutral undertones have a balanced mix of warm and cool tones," says Ankit Gupta, co-founder, amág Beauty. Consider your complexion

Look at your overall complexion to determine whether you have fair, medium, or deep skin. This will help guide you in selecting the intensity or depth of the lipstick shade. Identify Your Lip Shape

“Different lipstick shades can create the illusion of fuller or thinner lips. If you desire fuller-looking lips, go for lighter shades with a touch of shimmer. Darker shades can create a more defined and contoured look," adds Ram. Assess Your Lip Size

Consider the size of your lips when choosing a lipstick shade. Ram states, “Darker shades can make lips appear smaller, while lighter shades can create the illusion of fullness. Experiment and find the balance that suits your lip size and desired effect." Find complementary colours

Once you know your undertone and complexion, you can choose lipstick shades that complement them. Gupta shares some general guidelines:

- Warm undertones: Opt for shades with warm undertones like coral, peach, orange, brick red, warm pink, and brown-based nudes.

- Cool undertones: Choose shades with cool undertones such as berry, plum, cherry red, cool pink, and blue-based nudes.

- Neutral undertones: Neutral undertones have the flexibility to pull off both warm and cool shades. Experiment with a variety of colors, including rosy pinks, mauves, and versatile nudes. Test before purchasing

Visit a cosmetics store or beauty counter where you can swatch different lipstick shades on your hand or wrist. Test a few shades that catch your eye and observe how they complement your skin tone and undertone. Shades you must try

Fair skin complements light pinks, soft peaches, and light nude shades. “Medium skin tones can rock rosy mauves, warm berries, and vibrant corals. Olive skin tones can pull off deeper shades like rich reds, deep berries, warm browns, and burnt oranges. Deep skin tones look stunning with intense and bold shades such as vibrant reds, deep plums, dark berries, and metallics. For example, Milani Color Fetish matte lipstick is a great pick with wide options for deep skin tones," says Kriti Sahney, Brand and Communication Head, Kanvar Group. Consider your preferences and occasion

“Personal preference and the occasion also play a role in choosing a lipstick shade. If you prefer a bold, statement lip, you might opt for vibrant reds, deep burgundies, or bright fuchsias. For a more natural look, go for nude or MLBB (my lips but better) shades that closely match your lip color," states Gupta. Lighting matters

Remember that lighting can affect how a lipstick shade appears on your skin. Try to test the shades in natural daylight, as it provides the most accurate representation of how the color will look on your lips. Don’t be afraid to experiment

Lipstick is a fun way to experiment with different looks, so don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and try new shades. You might discover unexpected favourites that flatter your skin tone.

Ultimately, the right lipstick shade is the one that makes you feel confident and beautiful. Use these tips as a starting point, but trust your instincts and choose the shades that you genuinely love. Experiment with Undertones

Don’t be afraid to experiment with different undertones within your preferred color family. For example, if you love reds, try exploring both cool and warm undertones to find the one that best complements your skin tone.

“Consider lipsticks for sensitive skin if needed. Experiment with different shades using virtual try-on tools or beauty counters. Adapt lipstick shade to the occasion and outfit, opting for soft and subtle colours for daytime and bold and dramatic hues for special events," opines Sahney.

Embrace your individuality by finding lipstick shades that flatter your complexion, enhancing your natural beauty and confidence.