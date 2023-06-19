How To Choose The Right Turmeric Powder? Benefits And Ways To Consume It

Turmeric has multiple health benefits. It’s anti-inflammatory, has antioxidant properties and plays a significant role in fighting oxidative stress. One ingredient that helps differentiate Indian cuisine from others is turmeric. Most curries use this spice for colour and flavour. While many brands sell Turmeric- the question of whether it is pure or organic still remains unanswered.

Nutritionist Avantii Deshpaande says that turmeric has a bioactive compound known as Curcumin, which lifts the quality of the spice. The turmeric that has a light yellow colour has 3 per cent curcumin, and the ones with a dark yellow colour have 7 per cent curcumin. Avantii suggested going for the latter. She also mentioned that turmeric has multiple health benefits.

Some of these are:

It is anti-inflammatory, boosts your immunity, and helps you stay strong and protected. Next, it is effective for cognitive wellness, including improved memory and brain function. It promotes our cardiovascular well-being and supports heart health.

Curcumin, according to the expert, can alleviate joint pain and support the overall health of ageing joints. Further, it can deal with mobility issues. Along with being anti-inflammatory, it also has antioxidant properties and plays a significant role in fighting oxidative stress. Additionally, curcumin-rich turmeric may help support a healthy digestive system and reduce discomfort.

Apart from our regular meals, Avantii demonstrates specific ways that we can use to incorporate turmeric powder into our daily diet and reap its benefits. She said this way, one can “embark on this transformative journey and empower yourself with the knowledge to make the right choices when it comes to turmeric powder."