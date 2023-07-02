How To Choose The Right Wedding Outfit : A Comprehensive Guide

Indian weddings are known for their opulence, rich traditions, and vivacious outfits. A celebration spanning over 4-5 days, an Indian wedding begets fashion and style that are show stoppers. What makes the weddings unique in India is that the bridal party have a repository of fabrics, techniques, colours, embroideries, and patterns to choose from.

Whether it’s a beach wedding, a garden wedding, or an indoor event, Surabhi Chopra, Founder, Surabhi Chopra Label shares tips to choose wedding outfits in 2023: