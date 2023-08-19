How To Clean And Store Millets? Check Out What Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Says

Millets, also known as bajra, are a type of coarse grain like jowar, ragi and barley. People started growing millets around 4,000 years ago in places like Asia and Africa. In fact, during the Middle Ages, millets were really important in Europe as well. Now, let’s learn about how to clean and keep these grains fresh, with help from the famous chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Kapoor shared the methods to clean millets on his official Instagram page. In a video he posted there, he called millets “mota anaj", which means they’re like a bunch of powerful nutrients. The video told us how to keep millets clean and fresh and how to store them. First, take a look at the video and check the methods later:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtBDy1BP4nU/

Cleaning the Millet

Method 1: Use a special net with tiny holes, called a fine sieve. Put the millet in it and shake it gently, so all the dirt falls out.

Method 2: You can pick out any unwanted particles with your hands.

Method 3: If you have a supda or seed cleaner, you can use it. This is an old-fashioned way. You shake the millets up and down to get rid of the dirt, and then blow away the impurities.

Storing the Millet

Method 1: Keep the millet in a special box that’s airtight, meaning no air can get in. Add a stem of neem leaves in the box too. Neem leaves are like natural bug repellents.

Method 2: Get a thin cloth called muslin and put some cloves inside. Make a little bag with the cloth and cloves. Keep this bag in the box of millets. Cloves help keep away insects.

Method 3: Mix a bit of castor oil with the millets. Castor oil is like a bug and moisture repellent.