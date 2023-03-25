Some simple steps and some easy-to-get ingredients are all you need to prepare lauki barf at home. Bottle gourd, milk, sugar, ghee, milk powder, and grated coconut are our main ingredients. If your children generally don’t eat lauki sabzi at home, this is a certain way to convince them to do so. Whether they are youngsters or adults, everyone will appreciate this delectable mithai. Every celebration, whether it is a festival, puja, or another special occasion, is best suited for this Lauki Barfi recipe. If you enjoy experimenting with new recipes at home, then this is a sign you should save this recipe right away.

Ingredients

1 cup grated, peeled bottle gourd

½ litre full cream milk

3/4 cup milk powder

1 cup grated coconut

2 tablespoon ghee

3/4 cup sugar

2 drops of edible food color

Cashews chopped – 14-15

Cardamom powder – 1 tsp

Pistachio – 1 tsp

Sugar – 250 grams

1/4 cup sugar

Lauki Barfi Recipe

Step 1: Peel the bottle gourd

Firstly, peel the bottle gourd. Then, grate it and remove the seeds. After this, take a big kadhai, heat 2 tbsp ghee, and add grated bottle gourd to the mixture. Sauté for 5 minutes, or till the bottle gourd becomes soft.

Step 2: Boil milk in a pan

To prepare this amazingly delicious dessert, boil milk in a deep-bottomed, non-stick pan on medium flame. Bring the milk to a boil and add grated bottle guard to the mixture. Stir it well and then let it boil for around ten to fifteen minutes.

Step 3: Add Sugar

Immediately add sugar to the pan and give it a nice swirl. Sauté the bottle gourd until the milk is completely absorbed. After that, add khoya, ghee, and cardamom powder to the pan and stir the mixture properly.

Step 4: Spread the halwa on a greased plate

In the interim, take a big plate and lightly cover it with ghee. Once the milk has all been absorbed, turn off the stove and pour the cooked halwa onto a platter. Sprinkle chopped pistachios and almonds on top. Keep it aside to cool at room temperature.

Step 5: Refrigerate to set

Once the halwa is cool enough, refrigerate it for 4-5 hours to give it the shape of a barfi. Remove and cut into the proper shapes and sizes after a while.

Step 6: Serve

Your lauki barfi is ready to be served. Make sure the container is airtight when keeping them. This recipe should definitely be added to your list if you are a fan of sweet dishes.

