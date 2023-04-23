How To Curb Your Hair Loss Concern Through Proper Diets? Nutritionist Shares Tips

Not many would disagree that hair loss is a problem that has not left anyone untouched. Every person, at some point in their lives, has faced hair fall issues. It is often caused by pollution, irregular lifestyles, and the overuse of chemicals and in-salon treatments. There is so much we do to keep our hair healthy. From choosing the right shampoos to serums that give a shine, and hot oil massages to spa therapies, we are sure you have tried it all. However, did you ever consider that just like your body, even your hair needs a proper diet? Nutritionist Minacshi said that a healthy, balanced diet can greatly influence our hair quality.

The nutritionist said, “If you are consuming a diet that is lacking nutrients, especially iron, zinc, Omega’s, etc it can result in hair fall." She mentioned that though there are other reasons for hair loss, such as ‘stress, hormonal imbalances, extra hot showers, & regular heat treatment,’ our diet is the significant culprit.

Advertisement

Here’s a list of foods according to the nutritionist’s recommendation that plays a vital role in helping our hair grow strong and stay healthy–

Fish

Fish is the finest protein-rich diet that aids in reducing hair loss since it is high in beneficial omega-3 fatty acids. As per your taste, you can choose to eat salmon or mackerel. Berries

Berries are filled with healthy elements and vitamins that could promote hair growth. Included in this is vitamin C, which has potent antioxidant qualities. Antioxidants can aid in defending hair follicles from injury caused by dangerous molecules known as free radicals. Nuts and seeds

Nuts are delicious and full of nutrients that are vital for healthy hair growth. A wide range of B vitamins, zinc, and vital fatty acids are offered by them. As per the nutritionist, these nutrients have been associated with healthy hair. On the other hand, seeds have a lot of nutrients and few calories. They include selenium, zinc, and vitamin E. Omega-3 fatty acids are also present in several seeds, such as flaxseeds and chia seeds. Eggs

Our bodies must provide adequate protein to our hair in order for it to receive the full nutrition it needs. Eggs are a rich source of protein. It also contains biotin, which is considered good for hair growth. Spinach

Another nutrient mentioned by Minacshi is iron. Spinach is abundant in iron, which is necessary for the growth of healthy hair. Iron aids in the growth and repair of tissues by assisting red blood cells in carrying oxygen throughout the body to support metabolism.Further, she suggests including collagen-rich foods and dairy products in our diet to address hair concerns

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here