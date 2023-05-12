How To Divide Finances In Relationships

Financial stress is one of the most common sources of conflict in relationships and can be a daunting hurdle for couples. Money issues are often cited as one of the leading causes of relationship problems. The stress associated with financial problems can lead to feelings of anxiety, frustration, and even anger. Whether it’s overspending, debt, or other financial difficulties, financial stress can put a strain on even the strongest bonds. But, there are strategies that couples can use to manage financial stress and work towards a healthier relationship.
In a recent Instagram post, Clinton Power, a therapist specialising in relationship and marriage counselling, provided valuable guidance for couples to effectively handle financial pressure. These strategies include creating a budget and sticking to it, communicating openly and honestly about finances, setting financial goals together, seeking professional financial advice, and practicing gratitude and appreciation, among others. By implementing these strategies, couples can work towards a more harmonious and financially stable relationship.
From communicating openly to establishing an emergency fund, here are seven effective strategies for managing financial stress in a relationship.
- Communicate openly and honestly
The first step in reducing financial stress is to communicate openly and honestly with your significant other. Couples should discuss their financial situation and be transparent about their income, expenses and debts. It’s important to avoid hiding financial information or keeping secrets from each other. They can create a budget and stick to it, and be willing to compromise and make adjustments as needed.
- Set joint financial goals
Setting financial goals together can help couples stay focused on their shared priorities and work towards a common purpose. They may discuss their short-term and long-term financial goals and create a plan to achieve them. This can help reduce financial stress by giving couples a sense of control over their finances and a roadmap for the future.
- Create a budget together
Collaborate on developing a practical budget that factors in both your incomes, expenditures, and monetary objectives. Regularly evaluate and modify the budget to ensure you remain on course and attain financial security.
- Seek professional help
Sometimes, managing financial stress in a relationship requires more than just communication and budgeting. People may benefit from seeking the help of a financial planner or therapist. A financial planner can help couples create a realistic budget and develop a long-term financial plan, while a therapist can help couples work through any emotional or psychological barriers to monetary stability.
- Establish an emergency fund
Creating a contingency fund is essential to have a cushion against unforeseen costs and relieve monetary strain. It is recommended to save a minimum of three to six months’ worth of living expenses in a dedicated account, if possible.
- Tackle debt strategically
As a team, prioritise paying off high-interest debts while also fulfilling minimum payments on other loans. Recognise your progress by celebrating milestones together, which will keep the motivation levels high and help in continuing your progress towards stability.
- Practice gratitude and appreciation
Accept and value each other’s efforts and advancement in financial management. Celebrate small wins, nurture a positive outlook, and strengthen your bond as a couple to alleviate financial stress.