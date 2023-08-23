How To Extract Ghee From Curd At Home In 5 Simple Steps

Ghee has been consumed as one of the staples in Indian kitchens for thousands of years. Our grandparents have been insisting on the importance of this food item for ages now. Ghee is used in luscious pulao, paranthas, halwa, ladoos and many other food items. There is no need to purchase ghee from the market when you can make it at home. The following steps are required to churn out ghee filled with rich taste from curd made at home.

1. The first step in this process is to boil the milk. When the milk is heated further the water vapour expands and thick foam is produced on the top. At this point, remove it from the stove and wait for some time to let it cool down to room temperature.

2. When the milk cools down, you need to add a small quantity of curd to it and stir it well. Now let it remain undisturbed for 8-10 hours and the curd will get thickened in this time.

3. You are required to extract butter from the curd with the help of a blender. To complete this step you should add 5-6 ice cubes and a bowl of curd in the blender. Now you have to crush it properly at intervals of 10 seconds. After completing this process, you will find butter at the top, while the water has settled at the bottom.

4. Now carefully separate the butter from the blender in a utensil and then shift it to a pan. Keep cooking it at a low flame and eventually, the ghee will separate from the butter.

5. Finally, separate the ghee in another utensil.