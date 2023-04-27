How To Help Kids Get Rid Of Their Stage Fear And Boost Their Confidence

Although parents may relish watching their children perform on stage, many kids fear the idea of going on stage in front of a large audience. The pressure of being the centre of attention can be daunting and intimidating for them. Stage fright is essentially the fear of performing on stage, such as acting, dancing or public speaking and feeling anxious about it. Even adults and seasoned speakers sometimes experience stage fright, and it’s natural to have this fear. However, it should not prevent your child from exploring their potential and trying out new things.

1) Practice

One of the best approaches to conquering stage fear is through practice. If your child has an upcoming performance, it’s best to start practising ahead of time. You can assist your child in preparing for the performance and encourage them to perform at home, even using stuffed animals as an audience. Visualisation can be effective, so it’s helpful to prompt your child to picture the audience in their mind while rehearsing at home. As they practice more, they’ll become more comfortable and self-assured, increasing their confidence and familiarity with the performance.

2) Give Honest Feedback

Before the actual performance, it’s always good to evaluate your child’s rehearsal performance and identify any areas where they can improve. Provide constructive feedback to your child and demonstrate ways in which they can enhance their performance. Additionally, it’s crucial to acknowledge and praise their efforts with positive feedback, which can inspire them to strive for improvement and boost their confidence. Constructive feedback is valuable and can assist your child in feeling more comfortable when performing in front of an audience.

3) Exposure

A highly effective method to assist your child in overcoming stage fright is to provide them with ample opportunities to speak in public. This may involve enrolling your child in a drama class, encouraging them to participate in the school’s debating team, or urging them to deliver more impromptu speeches at home. The more occasions your child has to speak in front of an audience, the more they will develop confidence.

4) Positive Thinking

A beneficial approach to aid your child in overcoming stage fright is to foster a positive mindset. Guide your child to concentrate on the advantageous aspects of the situation, such as their capability and adequate preparation. It’s also advantageous to remind them that even seasoned performers get nervous before going on stage. If your child is struggling to remain positive, you can attempt relaxation techniques together.

5) Inspire Them

To assist your child in conquering stage fright, it’s crucial to serve as a positive role model. Avoid discussing your anxieties or apprehensions in front of your child, and instead emphasise the beneficial aspects of the situation. If you remain composed and at ease, your child is likely to feel more self-assured.

