How To Identify And Manage Your Emotional Triggers

Emotional triggers are a part and parcel of our relationships, and understanding how to manage them can significantly improve our emotional well-being. Divya Robin, a therapist specializing in relationship dynamics, offers valuable insights into managing emotional triggers within relationships. In her expert analysis, she highlights six commonly encountered emotional triggers and provides practical strategies for regaining emotional control and fostering healthier interactions. By effectively navigating these triggers, individuals can unlock the potential for more fulfilling and harmonious connections with their loved ones.

Advertisement