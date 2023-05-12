How to Identify and Manage Your Emotional Triggers

Emotional monitoring, a common practice that involves constantly checking one’s own emotions and those of others, can lead to heightened levels of stress and anxiety. However, there are ways to overcome this potentially harmful habit. Therapist Israa Nasir explains emotional monitoring and shares effective techniques to manage emotions in a healthy way. By prioritizing one’s own emotions and employing constructive practices, such as journaling and deep breathing, it is possible to take control and achieve emotional balance. Don’t let emotional monitoring control your life - learn how to manage your emotions and improve your overall well-being with these expert tips.

Take a moment to stop and reflect on your emotions, questioning whether they originate from within yourself or if they stem from assumptions made about someone else’s emotional state.

Establishment

Create a clear distinction between your own emotions and those of others by establishing firm emotional boundaries to safeguard your energy and capacity for empathy.

Increase your self-awareness by reflecting on the patterns that emerge in your interactions with others, including what you anticipate from these interactions. This will enable you to recognise the types of emotional support you provide and engage in effective emotional care-taking.

Engage your parasympathetic nervous system to regulate your body by practising techniques such as deep breathing, sighing, humming, meditation, yawning, stretching, or journaling.

Develop the ability to tolerate discomfort and challenging emotions by observing the inclination to anticipate or assume the emotions of others, but resisting the urge to act on them and instead, allowing yourself to simply experience these emotions without taking action.

Therapist Israa also emphasized that it is not your responsibility to manage the moods of others. While it may be understandable and tempting to do so, you are not accountable for their actions and how they feel. Rather, it is crucial for adults to take ownership of their own emotions and learn how to manage and regulate them effectively.

Overcoming emotional monitoring requires intentional effort and practice. By adopting these simple habits, we can learn to manage our emotions effectively, protect our energy, and build more fulfilling relationships. With time and practice, you can learn to break free from the cycle of emotional monitoring and find greater peace and balance in your life.