Trends :Horoscope TodayMother's Day Sophie ChoudryVegetable JuicesRashmika Mandanna Gym
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls

  • Karnataka

    POLL OF POLLS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92107232
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    AXIS MY INDIA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    62-80122-14020-250-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    JAN KI BAAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    94-11791-10614-240-2
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    P-MARQ

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85-10094-10824-322-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CGS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    11486213
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    ETG

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85113233
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    C-VOTER

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    83-95100-11221-292-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    RAJNEETI

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    10092311
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    MATRIZE

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    79-94103-11825-332-5
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CNX

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    80-90110-12020-241-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLSTRAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    88-9899-10921-260-4
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    TODAY'S CHANAKYA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92120120
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)
    • Home » Lifestyle » How To Increase Water Consumption This Season If You Hate The Taste Of Water Itself? 5 Tips To Abide By

    How To Increase Water Consumption This Season If You Hate The Taste Of Water Itself? 5 Tips To Abide By

    Learning to appreciate the taste of water is an important step towards maintaining good health, especially during the hot summer months when dehydration is a real concern

    Advertisement

    Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

    News18.com

    Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 09:56 IST

    New Delhi, India

    Experimenting with different water sources, using water filters, or adding natural flavourings such as lemon or mint can make drinking water a more enjoyable experience. (Image: Shutterstock)
    Experimenting with different water sources, using water filters, or adding natural flavourings such as lemon or mint can make drinking water a more enjoyable experience. (Image: Shutterstock)

    As the scorching heat of summer approaches, it becomes even more crucial to stay hydrated. Adequate water consumption is crucial to maintaining a healthy body, and during summer months, it is especially necessary to avoid dehydration. With the sweltering heat, our body loses more water through sweating, which can lead to fatigue, headaches, and dizziness. By drinking plenty of water, we can replenish the lost fluids and keep our body functioning optimally. Not only does water help regulate body temperature and flush out toxins, but it also promotes healthy skin and hair, leaving you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

    Even though water is essential for life, there are a lot of people who cannot bear the taste of it. For some, the taste of water is bland or unappetizing, while for others, it may have a slightly metallic or bitter taste. These individuals may find themselves struggling to consume the recommended daily amount of water, leading to dehydration and a host of health problems. Some even go as far as to add sugar-laden drinks or artificial flavours to their water, which defeats the purpose of drinking water in the first place. It’s crucial to understand that water is not meant to be a delicious beverage, but a vital source of hydration.

    Advertisement

    Here are tips to naturally increase your water consumption this summer season-

    1. Make it a habit to carry a reusable water bottle with you wherever you go, as it will remind you to drink water regularly and help you stay hydrated throughout the day. You can also set reminders on your phone or use hydration-tracking apps to monitor your daily water intake.
    2. Infuse your water with natural flavours by adding fresh herbs like mint, basil or fruit slices like lemon, orange or grapefruit, which will make it more enjoyable to drink.
    3. Incorporate fruits and vegetables with high water content in your diet, such as watermelon, cucumber, and strawberries, which not only boost your hydration levels but also provide essential vitamins and minerals.
    4. Sip on herbal tea or coconut water, which are hydrating alternatives to plain water and can be a refreshing change.
    5. Soups and broths are hydrating and provide essential nutrients, making them a great way to increase your water intake. Snack on foods like celery, carrots, and bell peppers that are not only hydrating but also contain essential nutrients to keep you healthy and energized.

    Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

    Follow us on

    first published: May 09, 2023, 09:56 IST
    last updated: May 09, 2023, 09:56 IST
    Read More