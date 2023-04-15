Trends :World Heritage Day 2023Historical Sites In IndiaPuthandu 2023Ambedkar Jayanti 2023Bohag Bihu 2023
Home » Lifestyle » How To Make Barabanki Special Sheermal? Here's The Recipe

How To Make Barabanki Special Sheermal? Here's The Recipe

Barabanki special sheermal is made with maida, ghee, milk, saffron and sugar.

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 20:38 IST

Delhi, India

Sheermal is a well-known dish from Mughlai cuisine.
Sheermal is a well-known dish from Mughlai cuisine and is an Eid special delicacy. This delectable sweet paratha, which is made with maida, ghee, milk, saffron and sugar, has become quite popular in many states. This Awadhi-inspired flatbread is essentially baked in a tandoor.

Sheermal has a history of being an aristocratic treat that dates back to the Nawabi rasoi. As the name suggests the dish has been named after one of its main ingredients— ‘sheer’ means milk and ‘mal’ means ‘rich food’. With a plate of nihari, this somewhat sweet bread tastes really great.

This Eid, give the Barabanki special sheermal recipe a try and enjoy the joyous occasion with your family and loved ones.

Ingredients:

2 cups refined flour

4 tablespoon sugar

4 strand saffron

¾ cup milk

1/2 cup ghee

Salt as per taste

Method:

First Step: Soak the saffron

The saffron strands should first be soaked in 2 teaspoons of warm milk. Then, leave it for about 20 minutes.

Second Step: Make the dough

Refined flour, sugar and salt should all be stirred together in a bowl. To get a soft dough, add ghee and milk in small batches and knead. For two to three hours, cover it with a damp cloth and set it aside.

Step 3: Make thick chapatis

Rework the dough and shape it into equal-sized balls. Form a thick, rounded chapati by rolling. Create some holes in it using a fork.

Step 4: Cook Sheermal

Now place the sheermal on a hot tawa. Cook until it turns golden brown on both sides. Repeat the step to make more sheermals from the dough.

Step 5: Bake

Bake for nearly 12 to 15 minutes in a 200°C preheated oven.

Step 6: Serve Hot

Lastly, spread the milk mixture with the saffron on the sheermal and serve. You can also sprinkle some honey on top it with nuts. Before serving, don’t forget to brush the sheermal with a little ghee to enhance the aroma.

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

first published: April 15, 2023, 20:38 IST
last updated: April 15, 2023, 20:38 IST
