How to Make Your Coloured Hair Last Longer?

Coloured hair are always in fashion, aren’t they? Whether it’s streaks or the entire hair colour or just a fancy colour. However, to maintain coloured hair is a task in its own. Proper maintenance can help extend the life of the color and keep your locks looking vibrant.

Dr Akshay Batra, Managing Director, Dr Batra’s Positive Health Clinic Pvt Ltd. says, “Hair colouring has become increasingly popular, and fashion is synonymous with proper hair care. One of the most important components of preserving coloured hair is to limit hair washing to not more than 2-3 times per week. To prepare your hair for shampoo, use lukewarm water rather than hot water, as it tends to open up cuticles, causing hair colour to fade faster. Sulfate-free and colour-safe shampoos and conditioners are highly recommended for every wash. Sulfate might cause rapid colour loss and it acts as a natural detergent that strips off natural oils, hydration, and moisture of the hair."

Post applying shampoo, conditioning of hair is very important. One must always rinse hair with cold water after conditioning to retain all the hydration.

Shahnaz Husain, Beauty Icon and CMD Shahnaz Husain Group states that in our quest to maintain a youthful look, most of us have tried coloring our mane from time to time. However, most colour treatments involve use of chemicals and result in dry and brittle hair. “Hence, I suggest people to use natural ingredients like Henna and Colourveda (Herbal Hair Dye) instead. However, if you have coloured your hair using non-herbal ingredients then it becomes imperative to take extra care to maintain a healthy and lustrous hair."

The Do’s

Use Only Quality, Conditioning Hair Colours

After you’ve coloured your hair, use your mask once a week to keep it smooth, healthy, and shining

Use only a Colour-Safe Shampoo

Maintain a healthy diet for hair that looks good. Consume white meat, fish and Spinach in abundance

The Don’ts