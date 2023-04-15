How To Make Your Shoes Last? Here Are 5 Expert Recommended Ways

Shoes are an essential part of our daily attire and can often be expensive. To make the most of your investment, it’s important to properly care for them. Shoes are an essential part of our wardrobe, but they can also be expensive, especially when they need to be replaced frequently. To make the most out of your investment, here are five tips to help you increase the lifespan of your shoes by Harkirat Singh, MD Aero Club (Woods and Woodland).

Rotate your shoes: Wearing the same pair of shoes every day can cause the materials to break down more quickly, leading to wear and tear. By rotating your shoes, you can give each pair time to recover and avoid overuse. Clean and maintain your shoes: Keeping your shoes clean and well-maintained will help prevent damage and extend their life. Use a soft brush to remove dirt and debris, and use a leather conditioner to keep the leather soft and supple. Store your shoes properly: When not in use, store your shoes in a cool, dry place. Avoid storing them in direct sunlight, which can cause the materials to fade and weaken. If you have limited storage space, consider using shoe trees to keep your shoes in good shape. Invest in quality: High-quality shoes are made with materials that are designed to last longer. Consider investing in a well-made pair of shoes, rather than a cheaper pair that will need to be replaced more often. Have them repaired: If your shoes become damaged, don’t throw them away. Instead, take them to a shoe repair specialist who can fix the problem and extend the life of your shoes. Repairing your shoes can be more cost-effective than buying a new pair, and it’s a great way to reduce waste.

In conclusion, taking care of your shoes is an investment in your footwear, and it will help you get the most out of your purchase. By rotating your shoes, cleaning and maintaining them, storing them properly, investing in quality, and having them repaired, you can extend the life of your shoes and keep them looking great for years to come.

