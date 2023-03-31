How To Make Your Steam Iron Shiny Again? Follow These 4 Steps

Whether it is office or school, it is a routine work of people to press their uniform in the morning. Pressed clothes enhance your personality and make you look better. But the difficulty arises when something sticks to the hot iron plate and it starts burning clothes. Using a burnt iron also spoils other clothes and it needs to be cleaned. Let us explore how you can clean these stubborn stains and make a burnt iron shine again like a new one in minutes.

Follow these steps to clean burnt iron

– It is not easy to remove the black spots from the iron. For this, first, squeeze 4-5 spoons of lemon juice and keep it in a bowl. Dip some cotton into the bowl and rub it slowly on the press. You can also add a pinch of baking soda to the solution. The process will soften the stains and make cleaning easier.

– You can use hydrogen peroxide. With the help of this compound, the stains deposited on the iron can be easily removed. First of all, put 4-5 teaspoons of hydrogen peroxide liquid in a bowl and add 2-3 teaspoons of baking soda to it and make a thick paste. Apply this paste on the burnt part and leave it for about 5 minutes. After 5 minutes, rub it with a brush and clean it. Then wipe the iron with a dry cloth.

– If there is still a burn mark, then you should use aluminium foil with hydrogen peroxide. For this, first spread the aluminium foil in a flat surface. Apply a paste of hydrogen peroxide and salt to it. Keep the iron over the foil for about 5 minutes. You will see that the iron will be absolutely clean.

– If you have hydrogen peroxide and ammonia powder at home, then that’s all you need. First of all, heat 4-5 teaspoons of hydrogen peroxide liquid and add 2-3 teaspoons of ammonia powder to it. Apply both on the burnt part of the iron. After 5 minutes, rub the iron with the help of a brush and wipe it with a clean cloth.

Keep this in mind

While cleaning the iron, keep in mind that little water should be used. If water gets inside the iron, it can give you an electric shock.

