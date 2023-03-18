How to Nail the Perfect Minimalist ‘No-Makeup’ Look Like a Pro

Many of us are choosing to skip full-on makeup these days and opting for a minimal makeup look and the trend is gaining so much popularity among the younger generation. We are seeing a sudden shift in the choices of people and no makeup look is becoming the first preference for special occasions and also daily makeup routines. For the wedding, a full glam bridal makeup look has been a forever favourite amongst Indian brides. But if bridal make-up trends are to be considered now, the ‘no-makeup’ makeup look is making the most noise. Brides are flawlessly acing their subtle and dewy skin with naturally flushed cheeks on their D-day. Many celebrity brides too have also opted for minimal makeup look for their wedding day recently.

Different people give several labels to the same style. Maybe you’ve heard of the “clean" makeup trend or have called it a “natural" appearance. It doesn’t matter; the idea of a new, low-maintenance attitude is everywhere, and everyone wants a piece of it. Here are some tips to help you achieve a natural, effortless and perfect minimal makeup look.

Hydrate, hydrate & hydrate: The ‘no-makeup’ makeup look is all about the healthy and natural look. Hence, you need to make sure your skin is thoroughly moisturised, looks bouncy, and doesn’t have any dry patches before starting off with your makeup. The more hydrated and healthier your skin is, the better this makeup look will turn out to be. If your skin is not hydrated properly, it will make your makeup look cakey and dry. Drink water in proper quantity and apply a good amount of moisture that suits your skin.

Follow a proper skin care process: Flawless makeup starts with a good skincare routine, and the same goes for no-makeup makeup. Hence to nail a no-makeup makeup look, you need to have a strong skincare routine. After you are done cleansing, toning, and moisturizing your skin, go in with a blurring primer to visibly reduce large pores and get a smooth and even base. Depending on your skin type, pick between a dewy or mattifying primer and give your skin a soft and smooth look. Double cleansing is a very ideal process. Having a good regimen will keep your skin looking healthy without needing to add too much makeup.

Go Easy on Foundation: This part is all about personal preference. The key to perfecting a natural-looking makeup look is to have the least amount of coverage so that your real hydrated skin shines through. For a simple no-makeup makeup look, we recommend skipping the foundation. If you still want to add a light layer of face makeup, look for a no-makeup makeup foundation that has a sheer to light coverage and matches your undertone and skin tone correctly.

Use cream based or water based formulas: Use cream based or water based formulas like cream based or water-based blush, highlighters, lip tints, cheek tint, eyeshadow, mascara etc. They are ideal to give you a natural finish, as they melt into your skin and sink right in, unlike powder formulations. This will make your makeup look more natural and effortless.

Conceal correctly: Just like foundation, concealer isn’t always critical for this look. If you want to cover up your dark spots or dark circles (letting them go uncovered is also absolutely fine), opt for a lightweight hydrating concealer and apply only where required. Try not to go overboard with it. The trick to a flawless no-makeup makeup is using a concealer to strategically cover up blemishes and brighten up your complexion. Blend it with your fingers for a natural effect.

Brush up your brows: Do not ignore your eyebrows as they play a very important role in making your face look put together. Comb your brows, plug in some extra hair growth, fill them lightly and apply transparent mascara so that they stay in place for a long time.

Shave your face before makeup: Shaving your face removes hair, debris, excess oil, and dead skin cells, which can brighten the look of skin. This helps makeup go on smoothly and last longer. This is the most underrated but most effective process that one can do to achieve flawless skin.

Importance of a lightweight setting powder: Just like everything else, your makeup deserves a happy ending too. And for that, we have finishing powders! Having the best finishing powder for your skin tone is as crucial as having a foundation and concealer. Finish your look with dabbing a lightweight setting powder on the areas which are more likely to secrete more oil. Overall, using setting powder after your entire makeup is done to make it look natural.

Minimal makeup is all about achieving a natural, effortless look that enhances your features. It is a timeless trend that never goes out of style. The key to achieving a minimal makeup look is to focus on enhancing your natural features rather than hiding them. It is part of a more significant movement of being confident with who you are, instead of hiding what you do not like. Overall, younger generations are an empowered group that prioritizes self-love and individuality. For this reason, natural makeup looks have resonated well within this group because it promotes the same ideology. It is simple, looks classy, requires minimum products and goes with every outfit. This makes it the go-to makeup look to wear everyday as well as on occasions for most women.

