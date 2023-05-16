How To Navigate Dating When You Have Anxiety

Even with the most well-vetted Bumble match, going on a date can involve many unknown factors: will the conversation flow smoothly, or will there be awkward silences? Will you keep it cool and collected, or will you spill your drink? Will they want to end the night with a hug, or will they have different expectations? For some people, fear of these unknowns can significantly contribute to anxiety before a date, says Ruchika Kanwal, Mental Wellbeing Expert and Clinical Psychologist, Bumble.

Dating is an experience so unique to each individual as they explore connections at different stages of their lives, once or multiple times. While some may breeze through the different phases of dating, others may find it to be an anxious process. Kanwal shares, “People often wonder at what point in the relationship they should disclose that they have anxiety. While there is no one surefire way to answer that, you should consider opinions on your preferred mode to talk, the frequency of having such conversations and what kind of a setting would you prefer to discuss this in."

Kanwal adds, “The word ‘anxiety’ gets thrown around a lot, particularly when it comes to dating. But there’s a difference between feeling jittery before a first date or meeting a new flame’s friends and having a diagnosable anxiety disorder. At various points in the dating journey, you might find yourself confused, nervous and have self-doubt, and that is absolutely okay to be feeling all that while you are navigating your love life."

Dating anxiety can manifest in many ways. The question that one should introspect on is, ‘How do I manage what I’m feeling?’

Here are some techniques you can use to feel some sense of predictability and control and tips on how you can do to date with less anxiety:

Choose a comfortable environment or a meeting place that suits you to avoid feeling lost or uncomfortable during the date. For example, if you get overwhelmed with noise, make sure not to choose a small, crowded restaurant. If you’re worried about the conversation coming to a lull or feeling the first date jitters, try an active date, like cycling or a pottery class. You can always bring the conversation back to the activity if you run out of topics to discuss! Based on your concerns, consider what environment would make you most relaxed.

