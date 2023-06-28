How To Protect Yourself Against Cancer; Know Root Causes, Measures

Cancer has now become a curable and preventable disease. Though it is always better to try staying healthy and maintaining a healthy diet to stay fit and away from any chronic diseases, imbalanced diets, and unhealthy lifestyles have made young people more susceptible to cancer.

It spreads slowly but causes major damage to the body. It affects the body and the organs slowly deteriorate in functioning, spreading it to the entire body.

A few of the common factors that cause cancer are:

Advertisement

Tobacco: According to research, tobacco increases the chance of developing 14 kinds of cancer. Almost 25–30% of the deaths occur due to cancer, of which 87% are due to smoking cigarettes.

Tobacco contains at least 50 carcinogens that are known to have direct contact causing lung cancer. Stop smoking cigarettes, gutkha, or any other form of tobacco now to prevent yourself from developing cancer.

Sun Exposure: Doctors do suggest maintaining our Vitamin D level, but constant exposure to the sun may cause cancer. Due to UV rays, cancers like skin cancer, melanoma, and basal cell carcinoma occur. It is always suggested to simply apply sunscreen lotion before leaving the house.

Alcohol: Frequent alcohol consumption may lead to cancer. It can also cause cancer of the oral cavity, pancreas, mouth, and breast. A study reveals that the 7.1% chance increases because of alcohol consumption. It has been found that consuming 30 mL of alcohol by women and 60 mL by men can cause cancer on a regular basis.