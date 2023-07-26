How To Spot The Signs Of Emotional Hijacking In Your Partner

In relationships, emotions play a significant role in shaping our interactions and how we perceive our partners. While emotions can be a source of connection and understanding, they can also become a powerful force that leads to emotional hijacking. This phenomenon can be highly destructive if not dealt with properly, making it crucial for couples to recognise its signs and take proactive steps to prevent harm. Therapist Susanne Wolf recently discussed this issue, defining emotional hijacking and providing valuable insights into its signs and prevention strategies. Understanding and addressing emotional hijacking can lead to healthier and more fulfilling relationships.

What is Emotional Hijacking?

An emotional hijack, also known as an amygdala hijack, refers to an intense and immediate emotional response that is disproportionate to the actual stimulus or trigger. This phenomenon occurs when strong emotions ‘take over’ the thinking part of the brain, leading to impulsive and irrational reactions. The amygdala, a small, almond-shaped structure in the brain’s limbic system, plays a significant role in processing emotions, especially fear and threat detection. When the amygdala perceives a situation as threatening or stressful, it can override the rational thinking part of the brain, the prefrontal cortex. As a result, the individual may react emotionally without considering the consequences or engaging in logical reasoning.

Signs of Emotional Hijacking

Sudden Surge of Emotions

The affected person experiences a sudden rush of intense emotions that seem to engulf them entirely, making it challenging to focus on anything else.

Emotional hijacking goes beyond just emotional responses. It often manifests physically with symptoms like increased heart rate, sweating, and tense muscles.

During an emotional hijack, the person may act impulsively, saying or doing things they later regret, driven by their intense emotions.

The ability to think logically and rationally diminishes during an emotional hijack, leading to poor decision-making.

The affected individual may have tunnel vision, only able to see things from their perspective and unable to consider alternative viewpoints.

Communication becomes strained, as emotions take over, making it hard for the person to express themselves clearly.

The person finds it difficult to regain control over their emotions and return to a balanced state.

How to Stop Emotional Hijacking