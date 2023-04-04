How To Stay Active During The Month of Ramadan? Find Out

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, spiritual reflection, and increased devotion. During this month, Muslims abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs from dawn until sunset.

Staying active during Ramadan is essential for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, but it can be challenging due to the change in routine and the physical demands of fasting. To stay active, it is important to prioritize rest and sleep to maintain energy levels, especially during the first few days of fasting when the body is adjusting to the change.

It is also recommended to engage in light to moderate physical activities such as yoga, stretching, or taking a walk after breaking the fast, and to avoid intense exercise during the fasting hours. Eating a balanced and nutritious diet during the non-fasting hours is also crucial for maintaining energy and preventing dehydration.

While fasting, it is important to stay active and maintain energy levels. Abhilash Reddy D., co-founder, Nutrilitius shares some tips on how to stay active during Ramadan by incorporating dry fruits into your diet:

Eat dates: Dates are a traditional food that is often eaten to break the fast during Ramadan. They are a great source of energy and contain natural sugars that can help to maintain blood sugar levels. You can also eat dates as a snack throughout the day to boost energy levels. Mix nuts and seeds: Nuts and seeds are a great source of healthy fats, protein, and fiber, which can help to maintain energy levels throughout the day. You can mix nuts and seeds such as almonds, walnuts, cashews, and pumpkin seeds together and eat them as a snack. Drink milk with nuts: Milk is a good source of calcium, which can help to keep bones strong. You can mix milk with nuts such as almonds and drink it as a healthy beverage. Eat dried fruits: Dried fruits such as apricots, raisins, and prunes are a good source of natural sugar and fiber, which can help to maintain energy levels. You can eat them as a snack or add them to your meals. Make energy balls: You can mix dates, nuts, and dried fruits together to make energy balls. They are a healthy snack that can provide sustained energy throughout the day.

