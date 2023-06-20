How To Stop Bleeding Gums: All You Need To Know

Bleeding gums serve as a red flag, indicating the presence of underlying conditions such as gingivitis or periodontitis, which fall under the umbrella of gum disease. These conditions often manifest through symptoms like swelling, redness, and tenderness of the gums. In this article, we delve into the reasons behind bleeding gums, explore effective measures to safeguard oral health and discuss potential remedies to alleviate the issue. Understanding the causes, prevention techniques, and treatment options for bleeding gums is essential for maintaining optimal oral hygiene and overall well-being.

Reasons Behind Bleeding Gums

Advertisement

There are many causes due to which gums might bleed, like:

Poor oral hygiene

Excessive Smoking

Trench Mouth

Deficiency of Vitamin K

Diabetes

Hormone changes during pregnancy, puberty, and menopause

Stress

Leukaemia

HIV/ AIDS

How to Treat Bleeding Gums

In case of bleeding gums, one should immediately contact a dentist without any delay. There are some treatments that a dentist might recommend, like improving your oral hygiene at home, taking antibiotics, or recommending a deep dental cleaning.

They might also ask you to go under the surgery to reduce the size of the pocket around your teeth. Sometimes the reason for bleeding gums can be diabetes, blood clotting disorders, or vitamin deficiencies for which appropriate treatment is required under dentist guidance.

How Do I Stop Bleeding Gums?

Improve your technique when brushing your teeth.

One should always brush twice a day, especially with a soft-bristled toothbrush, and take special care to clean all surfaces of their teeth.

Choose a Specific Toothpaste

Advertisement

One should always use toothpaste that is specially developed to prevent bleeding gums.

Floss once daily.

One should floss daily to remove plaque and food particles that are stuck in teeth along the gum line where tooth brushing might not reach.

Visit a dentist

To avoid anything serious and to spot a problem at its earliest, one should visit their dentist frequently.

Eat a gum-healthy diet.

A diet of fruits and vegetables that is rich in fibre can help keep gums and teeth clean and improve the flow of saliva. One can also prefer vitamin C-rich foods like broccoli, oranges, and peppers.

Advertisement

Do not put unnecessary stress on yourself.

Too much stress can result in gum disease. According to reports, researchers have found that psychological stress is a risk factor and can gradually increase its severity.