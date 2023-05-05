How to Take a Good Photo of Today's Lunar Eclipse With Your iPhone

LUNAR ECLIPSE 2023: The first Lunar eclipse of 2023 has started. It occur when the Moon passes through the Earth’s shadow. They are visible from all parts of the Earth where the Moon is above the horizon at the time of the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2023.

Today’s May 5, 2023, lunar eclipse will be visible from most parts of the country, depending on weather conditions and other factors.

Capturing a lunar eclipse using an iPhone can be a great way to preserve this special event. Here are some steps you can follow to capture a lunar eclipse using your iPhone:

Find a location with a clear view of the sky. Ideally, you should be away from sources of light pollution, such as streetlights and buildings. Use a tripod to keep your iPhone steady. This will help you avoid blurry photos. Open the camera app on your iPhone and switch to the “night mode" setting. This mode is designed to capture photos in low-light conditions, which is perfect for a lunar eclipse. Zoom in on the moon using the pinch-to-zoom gesture. This will help you capture more detail. Take a series of photos throughout the eclipse, as the moon’s appearance will change over time. You can use burst mode to capture multiple photos in quick succession. If you want to capture a timelapse of the eclipse, you can use the time-lapse mode in the camera app. This will create a video of the eclipse over time. Edit your photos using the built-in editing tools in the Photos app. You can adjust the brightness, contrast, and other settings to get the perfect shot.

Remember to be patient and experiment with different settings until you find the perfect shot.

